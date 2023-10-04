“Melodies De Piano” performance
DNA
ISLAMABAD, OCT 4: Serena Hotels Management in collaboration with Embassy of France organized a musical performance “Melodies De Piano”. Maxime Zecchini, the renowned French artists presented a mesmerizing performance.
Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey and CEO Serena Hotels South and East Asia Aziz Boolani handed over proceeds of the event to environmental protection climate resilient iniatiatives.-DNA
« CM Punjab inaugurates display center for Women Entrepreneurs at RCCI (Previous News)
(Next News) Two killed in Afghan sentry fire »
Related News
Usman Dar leaves PTI
Says Imran behind May 9 events Bureau Report Lahore: PTI leader Usman Dar said thatRead More
Two killed in Afghan sentry fire
The ISPR said the incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero lineRead More
Comments are Closed