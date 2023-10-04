Wednesday, October 4, 2023
“Melodies De Piano” performance

| October 4, 2023
Serena Hotels

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 4: Serena Hotels Management in collaboration with Embassy of France organized a musical performance “Melodies De Piano”. Maxime Zecchini, the renowned French artists presented a mesmerizing performance.

Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey and CEO Serena Hotels South and East Asia Aziz Boolani handed over proceeds of the event to environmental protection climate resilient iniatiatives.-DNA

