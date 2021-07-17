Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with brother goes viral
Mehwish Hayat’s TikTok with her brother Danish Hayat is winning hearts on social media.
“Tried this new challenge with my partner in crime, Danish Hayat,” the actor wrote. “Please do try this at home.”
The video shows the Hayat siblings performing funky dance moves to the popular song Calabria.
Mehwish often posts TikToks and fun videos with both of her siblings, Danish and Afsheen Hayat, who is a singer. Followers find their content amusing.
Last week, Mehwish’s video showing her dancing with HUM Network’s president and founder Sultana Siddiqui had gone viral.
Related News
Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes
The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear upRead More
First coronavirus case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Tokyo Olympics organisers revealed the first Covid-19 case in the Games Village on Saturday as they sought to reassure competitorsRead More
Comments are Closed