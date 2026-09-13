Mega event on latest trends in dermatology anti aging & plastic surgery held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, SEP 13 /DNA/ – A major academic and training event focusing on the latest developments in Dermatology, Anti Aging, Plastic surgery and Aesthetic medicine was held at Serena Hotel Islamabad under the auspices of the International Academy of Dermatology, Anti-Aging & Plastic Surgery (I-DAAP).

The event was attended by leading doctors, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, dentists and other healthcare professionals from all across Pakistan. The event aimed to provide medical professionals with insights into the latest developments, advanced techniques, effective treatment methods and emerging technologies in the fields of aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery.

During the event, Inteenational & National experts delivered presentations and shared their views on a range of medical topics, highlighting the importance of adopting modern treatment approaches, ensuring patient safety and following evidence based scientific principles to achieve better clinical outcomes.

Chairman I-DAAP Major General retired Dr. Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, President Dr. Bilal Shams and Dr. Neelum Ayub along with other prominent leading Dermatologist n Aesthetic Physicians, medical experts and healthcare professionals, also attended the event.

The organizing committee of the event was consisted of Maj. Gen R. Dr. Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, Dr. Bilal Shams, Dr. Neelum Ayub, Dr. Uzair Wazir, Dr. Angela Qazi, Dr. Dureshawar Marwat, Dr. Sajjad and Dr. Sohail.

The speakers said that Dermatology, Anti Aging , Aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery are among the rapidly evolving fields of healthcare, where advances in research and technology have significantly improved the quality of treatment and patient outcomes.

The experts emphasized that continuous professional training, academic activities and learning from the experiences of international specialists are essential to bringing Pakistan’s aesthetic medicine sector in line with global standards. They stressed that providing patients with safe, effective and scientifically based modern treatment is a fundamental responsibility of medical professionals.

Participants appreciated I-DAAP’s efforts to organize academic and training activities in the fields of aesthetic medicine, anti-aging, dermatology and plastic surgery. They said that such events provide Pakistani doctors with valuable opportunities to learn about the latest international treatment techniques, scientific developments and emerging medical technologies.

According to the organizers, I-DAAP is committed to promoting modern knowledge, research, training and professional standards in the fields of aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery in Pakistan. The academy aims to provide medical professionals with advanced training and academic opportunities in line with international standards.