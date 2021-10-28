Meeting of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee held

RAWALPINDI , OCT 28 : To discuss Defence and Security environment, a meeting of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and all Service Chiefs was held at Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) today. General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee presided over the meeting, which was attended by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff.

The participants discussed a range of security related issues, including fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region, the shared challenges faced, work plan of the Tri-Services and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

Services Chiefs expressed complete satisfaction and full confidence in readiness of the Defence Forces. The participants also reaffirmed the resolve of the Armed Forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy. They also lauded the sacrifices of security forces in the fight against terrorism.

JSHQ is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s Defence and National security, CJCSC said . Chairman JCSC also applauded the jointness of the Pakistan Armed Forces in meeting all Defence and Security challenges faced by Pakistan.