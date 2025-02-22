Meeting of Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi*

ISLAMABAD, FEB 22 (DNA):On the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a bilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, today.

During the meeting, the two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions aimed at further strengthening the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE. They explored avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, energy, defense, and people-to-people connections. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of promoting peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

Senator Ishaq Dar congratulated the UAE leadership on the successful organization of the World Governments Summit 2025, held in Dubai from 11-13 February 2025, and commended the UAE’s visionary initiatives in fostering global dialogue and cooperation. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its multifaceted partnership with the UAE and highlighted the pivotal role of the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, describing them as a bridge between the two nations. Senator Dar also expressed gratitude for the UAE’s consistent support for Pakistan’s economic development and progress.

In response, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to strengthening its strategic relationship with Pakistan. He acknowledged Pakistan’s significant contributions to regional stability and expressed appreciation for the positive role played by the Pakistani community in the UAE’s development.

The two leaders agreed to maintain regular high-level engagements and consultations to further solidify bilateral ties and coordinate on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both dignitaries expressing optimism about the future of Pakistan-UAE relations and their shared vision for a prosperous, peaceful, and stable region.