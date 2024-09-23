Meeting held to overview UNICEF’s activities to facilitate Afghan refugees

KOHAT, SEP 23 (DNA) — A meeting here on Monday was held between the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) team and Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Shakeel Mohammad Khan Safi to overview the fund’s ongoing activities and interventions aimed at helping Afghan refugees, particularly in education, health and protection of children.

The team promised full cooperation to facilitate activities in refugee communities. It was committed in the meeting that both organizations would work together for the welfare of Afghan refugees and improving their lives.

UNICEF Pakistan and UNHCR Pakistan’s partnership strive to protect the rights of the refugees and bring about positive change in their lives. —DNA