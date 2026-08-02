Mediators are seeking to revive US-Iran MoU, Iranian MP says

TEHRAN, AUG 2: An Iranian lawmaker said on Sunday that mediators were seeking to revive a deal that briefly halted the war between Iran and the United States in June.

Hassan Ghashghavi, spokesman for parliament’s national security commission, said in a video interview that “there is an effort underway to revive the 14-point Islamabad agreement, particularly by the mediators.”

“They know that the main issue and, in fact, the key to the matter right now is the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, so yes, there is an exchange of views,” he said.

The agreement, known as the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, was reached with the involvement of Iran’s Gulf neighbor Qatar and eastern neighbor Pakistan, with negotiating sessions held in Islamabad.

The deal included arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz and a resumption of diplomacy between Tehran and Washington for a broader deal.

It also called for an end to the hostilities in Lebanon where Israel has been fighting the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

The agreement later collapsed after Iran and the United States accused each other of violating its provisions.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington and Israel had agreed to hold off on new strikes on Iran, provided a deal to end the months-long conflict was reached rapidly.

In a post on his Truth Social website, Trump said he had agreed “to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to.”

Ghashghavi, a former diplomat, said there was “constant exchange of views and discussion over proposals,” without elaborating.