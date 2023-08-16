Media Joint action Committee thanks President for signing PEMRA amendment Bill 2023
KARACHI, AUG 16 /DNA/ – Media Joint action Committee representing, PFUJ, CPNE, AEMEND, APNS and PBA today issued a statement thanking the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi for formally approving and signing the PEMRA amendment Bill 2023.
The Joint Action Committee in the statement said that we appreciate President Alvi’s understanding of the need for these amendments, which are a first step towards making PEMRA independent, defining the often misused term “Fake News”, ensuring that electronic media workers get paid on time, appointment of Chairman PEMRA by the Parliament instead of the Government and partially addressing the long pending demands of electronic media to rationalise the terms of license.
Although there is still a long way to go to ensure freedom of speech and a free media, the current bill is a step in the right direction.
