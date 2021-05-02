Media has great role to project Kashmir cause: Masood

MUZAFFARABAD, May 02 (DNA): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar

Masood Khan has said media and the youth have a great role to project

Kashmir cause across the world besides promoting religious values as

well as constitutional democratic values.

In his greeting message to Dr. Lubna Zaheer on assuming the office of

Chairperson Film & Broadcasting Department of the University of Punjab,

he said the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are

striving for freedom and justice.

AJK President said Kashmiris are being crippled by the Indian forces and

have become victims of Indian state violence. He said it is need of the

hour to highlight their plights by using both traditional and new media.

