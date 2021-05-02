Media has great role to project Kashmir cause: Masood
MUZAFFARABAD, May 02 (DNA): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar
Masood Khan has said media and the youth have a great role to project
Kashmir cause across the world besides promoting religious values as
well as constitutional democratic values.
In his greeting message to Dr. Lubna Zaheer on assuming the office of
Chairperson Film & Broadcasting Department of the University of Punjab,
he said the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are
striving for freedom and justice.
AJK President said Kashmiris are being crippled by the Indian forces and
have become victims of Indian state violence. He said it is need of the
hour to highlight their plights by using both traditional and new media.
=====
Related News
PM Imran pays surprise visit to different Islamabad localities for inspection
ISLAMABAD, May 02 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday paid asurprise visit to differentRead More
PPP welcomes ECP decision of recounting in NA-249 by polls
ISLAMABAD, May 02 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party ParliamentariansSecretary General, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Pakistan PeoplesRead More
Comments are Closed