MBS, Shehbaz Sharif sign strategic defense cooperation agreement

RIYADH, SEPT 17 /DNA/ – At the gracious invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, paid a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 25/3/1447H, corresponding to 17 September 2025.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received the Prime Minister of Pakistan at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. Both sides held an official session of talks in the presense of both counrties’ delegations. At the outset of the session، His Excellency the Prime Minister of Pakistan conveyed his greetings and warm wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The two sides reviewed the historic and strategic relations between both countries, and a number of topics of common interest.

Building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defense cooperation between the two countries, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister and His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed the “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement”. This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.

His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation. His Excellency also conveyed his best wishes for the continued well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister and the continued progress and prosperity, for the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In turn, His Royal Highness extended his warm wishes for the good health and well-being of His Excellency the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and for further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Pakistan.