MBS, Qatar emir discuss regional developments in phone call
RIYADH, MAY 15: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday discussed regional developments during a phone call with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the two officials reviewed bilateral ties and areas of joint cooperation.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability, according to the SPA.
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