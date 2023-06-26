May 9 riots: 41 suspects from UK, US, Canada identified

ISLAMABAD, The investigators have identified 41 people

Progress was made in the investigation into the May 9 riots as the

Sources said that most suspects were associated with a political party

and its office bearers and workers. The identification of the suspects

was made through photos and videos in which they chanted anti-Pakistan

slogans and incited people to participate in anti-state activities.

Three out of 41 suspects included office bearers of a political party in

the UK, whereas, 12 among them were residing in London and are usually

seen standing outside Avenfield House.

In Canada, the suspects included eight office bearers of the political

party who are also its supporters and financers. One of the office

bearers in Ottawa was found involved in planning to throw shoes on the

government ministers during their visits to the US and Canada.

In the United States, one of the six suspects was identified as an

office bearer of the political party’s New York chapter and the other

five persons are activists.

Sources added that the Pakistani government decided to take strict

action against the suspects in the country and the foreign countries.

Earlier in the month, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that

Pakistan will bring the alleged suspects involved in the May 9 riots to

justice.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan will

follow its laws and its international obligations in bringing to justice

individuals responsible for the events of 9th May.

She said that the ministry received the requests for counsellor access

to May 9 suspect Khadija Shah and those requests have been sent from the

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Interior, which takes the

final decision in such cases.

Moreover, the MoFA spokesperson said that Pakistan has constitutionally

guaranteed human rights and fundamental freedoms and Pakistan is a

democratic setup with free and independent judiciary.