Mauritius Envoy for stronger trade, cultural ties with Pakistan

The High Commissioner revealed that he has already held meetings with Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce officials to explore possibilities of free trade agreements. He expressed his priority to promote business-to-business linkages, student exchanges, tourism, and educational cooperation

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, AUG 24 /DNA/ – Mauritius High Commissioner to Pakistan, Munsoo Kurrimbaccus, has emphasized the need to strengthen trade and cultural ties between Pakistan and Mauritius. Speaking at the National Press Club’s “Meet the Press” program, he highlighted the vast potential for cooperation in business, education, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Ambassador Munsoo noted that Mauritius, an island nation with a population of about 1.2 million, gained independence in 1968 and became a republic in 1992. He explained that education in Mauritius is free, and since the 1980s, tourism has become a major pillar of its economy alongside IT and manufacturing. He stressed that Pakistan and Mauritius can benefit greatly from enhanced trade and investment opportunities.

The envoy, who has been posted in Pakistan since 2024, praised the Pakistani people as “extremely hospitable, loving, and friendly,” adding that he never felt like a stranger in the country. He also shared his academic background in social work and business administration, noting that diplomacy is a relatively new field for him but one he approaches with thorough research.

The High Commissioner revealed that he has already held meetings with Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce officials to explore possibilities of free trade agreements. He expressed his priority to promote business-to-business linkages, student exchanges, tourism, and educational cooperation. A youth-focused seminar is planned for September, with coordination underway with the Higher Education Commission and other institutions.

He further mentioned that Mauritius hosts students from various African countries and is keen to welcome Pakistani students for higher education opportunities. He underscored his long-standing interest in Pakistan, including learning Urdu, and said that Pakistan is viewed with respect and affection in Mauritius.

Responding to questions, the ambassador also discussed cooperation in drug prevention, awareness, and experience-sharing between the two countries. Quoting Allama Iqbal’s vision, he remarked: “Cultural exchange is my dream,” reaffirming his commitment to strengthening cultural, educational, trade, and people-to-people ties.

National Press Club President Abdul Razzaq Siyal and Secretary Dr. Furqan Rao welcomed the ambassador and stressed the role of media in promoting Pakistan-Mauritius relations. They called for easier visa policies to facilitate exchanges between students, tourists, and business communities.

The program concluded with the presentation of a commemorative shield to High Commissioner by the National Press Club.=DNA