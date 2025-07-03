Massive Security for Muharram: Over 49,000 Police Deployed, Says Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI, JUL 3 (APP/DNA):Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Thursday said that the Sindh government has adopted foolproof security arrangements for Muharram.

He stated that the Chief Minister of Sindh held meetings with scholars from various schools of thought and reviewed the security plan for gatherings and processions during the mourning period.

Memon added that 14,546 police personnel will be deployed for gatherings and 35,116 for Muharram processions, with over 14,000 additional personnel assigned to ensure the security of all events.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that a total of 49,662 police personnel will be deployed across Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad from the 8th to 10th of Muharram to prevent any untoward incidents.

Sharjeel Memon stated that the Commissioner of Karachi had issued a notification on April 15, 2025, imposing a ban on the movement of rickshaws on 11 major highways in the city. He clarified that the ban does not apply to all of Karachi but is limited to specific main roads. This measure, he added, has been implemented under the Sindh Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965.

He stated that it is the administrative authority of the government to regulate traffic and ensure convenience for citizens. He also questioned whether rickshaws operate on major highways in any other part of the country.

Speaking about the education sector, SharjeelMemon said that the Sindh government has recruited 93,118 teachers across the province, including 58,613 men and 31,075 women. He added that 2,100 teachers were appointed under the minority quota, while 1,330 positions were filled by individuals with special abilities.

He said that the recruitment process carried out through the IBA test with complete transparency, leaving no room for criticism. As a result of these measures, 5,000 previously closed schools have been reopened. Currently, 5.5 million children are enrolled in government schools across Sindh, 4 million in private schools, and 1 million in Sindh Education Foundation schools.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon further stated that the Sindh government has taken revolutionary steps in key sectors such as health, energy, infrastructure, and climate change. He noted that after the devastating floods of 2022, the government successfully began achieving its target of constructing 2.1 million houses. He also emphasized that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised his voice on climate change at the global level, while the Sindh government undertook extensive mangrove plantation efforts to promote environmental protection.

Sharjeel Memon remarked that Ali Amin Gandapur does not require an opposition, as he acts as his own opposition. He criticized the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the Chief Minister is focused on making threats to attack Islamabad while remaining oblivious to the pressing issues within his own province.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami has never fulfilled its responsibilities in Karachi and has consistently engaged in the politics of sedition. He said that while the Sindh government tolerates criticism, it will not allow anyone to dictate its policies. He added that the government had also proposed allocating a large designated area for protests to ensure that public life remains unaffected.