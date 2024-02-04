Massive Israeli airstrikes kill more Palestinians

At least 27,365 people in Palestine’s Gaza have been killed, mostly women and children, since October 7 as Israel launched its brutal war on Gaza , according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

News Desk

GAZA CITY: As the US-backed Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip entered day 121 on Sunday, massive aerial and artillery strikes continued to pound neighborhoods, homes and shelter centers and massacre more civilians, mostly children and women.

A reporter for the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) said that the Israeli occupation army continued to attack different areas of Gaza last night and on Sunday morning, killing and injuring dozens of citizens.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, a number of citizens were injured during an Israeli aerial attack on them near Khazindar gas station in the northwest of Gaza.

One citizen was reportedly killed by Israeli sniper fire near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Several wounded citizens were also evacuated to the Ahli Hospital in Gaza City after they came under Israeli fire at al-Tayaran junction and near the industrial area.

Two civilian martyrs were evacuated by other citizens from al-Sabra area in Gaza City after being shot by Israeli forces.

Bodies of three civilians were reportedly transported to the Nasser Hospital during the morning hours a result of the ongoing Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Casualties were also reported after the Israeli army bombed a house belonging to the family of Abu Safar in Hekr al-Jami area in Deir al-Balah City, central Gaza.

Two girl children were killed and others were wounded after the Israeli army bombed a kindergarten housing displaced people in the southeast of Rafah.

The Israeli army also bombed a house belonging to the family of Masran in al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, wounding a number of citizens.

Other casualties were reported in different areas of Gaza following Israeli aerial, artillery and shooting attacks last night and today.

The Israeli army also bombed and detonated several blocks and private and public buildings during its incursions throughout the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that the Israeli occupation army committed, over the past 24 hours, 14 massacres in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the martyrdom of at least 127 civilians and the injury of 178 others.

In a brief statement, the health ministry said that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments, which started on October 7, climbed to 27,365 martyrs and the number of the wounded surged to 66,630 people.

Hordes of extremist Jewish settlers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning and later in the afternoon.

According to local sources, 58 settlers entered the Mosque in groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards under tight police guard in the morning.

A number of settlers escorted by police officers also gathered in the eastern area of the Mosque and embarked on performing Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police prevented Muslim worshipers from entering the Islamic holy site during the settler tours.

The Aqsa Mosque is exposed to daily desecration by Jewish settlers in the morning and the afternoon except on Fridays and Saturdays.

Dozens of Palestinian citizens from 1948 occupied Palestine (Israel) arrived aboard buses on Friday and Saturday in Jerusalem to pray at the Aqsa Mosque and support the Jerusalemites’ steadfastness in the face of Israeli violations.

Recently, Palestinian activists from Jerusalem and 1948 occupied Palestine launched an online campaign to urge their compatriots to march en masse to the Aqsa Mosque, which has been under siege since October 7.