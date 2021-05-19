Mass vaccination center inaugurated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 (DNA) – Planning Minister Asad Umar inaugurated mass vaccination center in Islamabad Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan, he said Seven thousand people will be vaccinated in a day at the newly inaugurated vaccination center. He said seventy five counters and 100 well trained people have been deployed to vaccinate the people.

Asad Umar said decisions regarding marriage halls, educational institutions, and business centers will be issued on Tuesday. The Minister this campaign is meant to make the city corona free. Asad Umar vowed to achieve vaccination target at the earliest.

He urged the public to get vaccinated to fight this dangerous pandemic. He said forty six hundred thousand people have been vaccinated so far. He said there have been no side effects of vaccine in Pakistan. Replying to a question Asad Umar said that there is no deadline and time frame for sixty years old people; they can come anytime for vaccination.