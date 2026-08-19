Mass arrest in Islamabad: over 100 foreigners detained in I-8



The latest arrests raise pressing questions about how such networks were able to establish themselves in Pakistan. Concerns have been voiced about the role of local law enforcement agencies, which seemingly allowed these operations to continue unchecked

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Law enforcement agencies in Islamabad carried out another major operation on Wednesday, arresting more than 100 foreign nationals allegedly involved in running an illegal call center in Sector I-8.

Officials confirmed the arrests but have not disclosed the identities or nationalities of those detained. The crackdown comes just days after authorities dismantled a large network of foreigners accused of operating a pornographic website from a private housing society in the capital.

In that earlier case, four floors of the building were declared a “sub-jail,” and reports suggest the government is preparing to repatriate over 370 foreigners, including more than 200 from Vietnam.

The latest arrests raise pressing questions about how such networks were able to establish themselves in Pakistan. Concerns have been voiced about the role of local law enforcement agencies, which seemingly allowed these operations to continue unchecked. Equally troubling are questions about the issuance of visas by Pakistani missions abroad, which enabled hundreds of foreign nationals to enter the country and engage in illicit activities.

Authorities have yet to clarify who facilitated the arrival of these individuals and how they managed to set up businesses that allegedly violated both local laws and social norms. The government’s plan to repatriate the detained foreigners underscores the seriousness of the issue, but critics argue that without accountability for those who enabled their entry and operations, similar incidents may recur.

This series of arrests highlights a growing challenge for Pakistan’s security apparatus: the infiltration of organized foreign networks into sensitive urban areas. The unfolding situation has sparked debate over immigration controls, regulatory oversight, and the need for stronger coordination between law enforcement and diplomatic missions.