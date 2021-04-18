Masood welcomes UN report on human rights situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (DNA): While welcoming a letter written by the UN

human rights experts to Indian government regarding human rights

situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), AJK President

Sardar Masood Khan said that the situation is far worse than the human

rights violations mentioned in the letter.



He said that the UN rapporteurs have confined their report to mentioning

only the violation of some of the rights of Muslims and other

minorities, while we believe that the Modi government of India is

engaged in hatching conspiracies against the very existence of Muslims

in Jammu and Kashmir. They want to turn the Muslim majority into a

minority and make the territory of Kashmir a complete Hindu state.



“India is trying to reduce the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir to a

political nonentity, reinforce religious and colonial othering of its

people and finally strip off their defences. Well, Kashmiris will never

cease defending themselves,” the president said.



Five United Nations human rights experts, through a letter to the Indian

government, have voiced their concern over India’s decision to revoke

Kashmir’s special status and enact laws that could curtail the political

participation of Muslims and other minorities.



The special rapporteurs were for minority issues, promotion, and

protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; the rights

to freedom of peaceful assembly and association; contemporary forms of

racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance; and

the special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.



President Masood strongly condemned the latest restrictions imposed by

the Indian government on Kashmir based journalists for reporting facts

about the incidents of violence in IOJK, he appealed to the global

journalist’s bodies to raise their voice against the unjustified

restrictions on journalists and media outlets in IOJK.



“Voices for freedom won’t be muzzled; staged encounters won’t be masked

by cutting off information. Truth is out; will be out. Don’t coerce

media persons into not reporting on these crimes. Such restrictions

betray insecurity and panic,” Khan said.



He said restrictions on independent reporting by journalists as an

attempt by the Delhi government to infringe on human rights and freedom

of expression. Sardar Masood added that journalists in Occupied Kashmir

would never accept and endorse the Indian government’s illegal

activities.



Sardar Masood Khan further said that now the situation in IOJK had

reached the point that Indian military and para-military troops

stationed in Kashmir have started disobeying the illegal orders. The

latest example of which is the female police officer who said that this

is my Kashmir and I cannot be a part of the persecution against the

people here. The female police officer’s bold statement cost lost her

job.



“The day is not far when cops and soldiers in Kashmir will start asking

themselves how they would redeem their souls if they continue to be part

of these killing sprees at the behest of fascists of a distant, foreign

land,” the state President concluded. DNA



