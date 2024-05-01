Maryam suggests critics serve people so their videos also go viral

Lahore, MAY 1: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has suggested her detractors also serve the people so that their videos will also be made, asking them to get out of their rooms and serve.

In her speech at the inauguration ceremony of a field hospital in Lahore, the chief minister said it was a dream to provide health facilities to the people at their doorsteps. “I congratulate those who made the project of field hospitals a success. A field hospital has all the facilities of a clinic,” she announced.

She further said that the facility of lady health workers will also be available at the field hospital, as well as OPD, immunization, and first aid. The facility of surgery is also available in case of an emergency, besides the availability of X-ray machines, radiology, ultrasound, ECG, a pharmacy, and maternal and child health services.

Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government will provide health facilities to the poor, adding that medicines will be stored in Punjab in a modern way. She further said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif started the health card program and ran it successfully. For this purpose, she said hospitals with 10 beds each were built, while the health cards were previously used to favour patients on a referral basis.

The CM further said that Pakistan’s first state-of-the-art cancer hospital was going to be built, which will start functioning in a year. The construction of the cancer hospital is going on day and night, she said, adding that state-of-the-art hospitals will be built in every district of Punjab.

Maryam also dispelled the impression that the upcoming air ambulance service was being launched for the rich, saying it would cater to the poor rather. She also retorted that it was alleged that money was being wasted on building motorways, but today the entire country was benefiting from a network of motorways.