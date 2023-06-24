Maryam, Nawaz to perform Hajj



ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (DNA): Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, her

daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members are all set to perform

Haj.



Nawaz will leave London for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he will be

joined by Maryam Nawaz Sharif and others.



After performing Haj, Maryam is likely to go to London where the top

brace is mulling over the ex-PM’s return to the homeland.



PM Shehbaz Sharif landed in London where he will meet his brother to

discuss Nawaz’s homecoming plan. DNA



