Sunday, June 25, 2023
Maryam, Nawaz to perform Hajj

June 24, 2023


ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (DNA): Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, her
daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members are all set to perform
Haj.

Nawaz will leave London for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he will be
joined by Maryam Nawaz Sharif and others.

After performing Haj, Maryam is likely to go to London where the top
brace is mulling over the ex-PM’s return to the homeland.

PM Shehbaz Sharif landed in London where he will meet his brother to
discuss Nawaz’s homecoming plan. DNA

