Maryam, Nawaz to perform Hajj
ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (DNA): Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, her
daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members are all set to perform
Haj.
Nawaz will leave London for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he will be
joined by Maryam Nawaz Sharif and others.
After performing Haj, Maryam is likely to go to London where the top
brace is mulling over the ex-PM’s return to the homeland.
PM Shehbaz Sharif landed in London where he will meet his brother to
discuss Nawaz’s homecoming plan. DNA
====
« Court acquits Nawaz Sharif in plot allotment reference (Previous News)
(Next News) Indian Charge d’ Affaires summoned to register strong protest over killing of civilians »
Related News
Romanian Ambassador Nicolae Goia passes away
Romanian Ambassador Nicolae Goia passes away ISLAMABAD, JUN 24 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Romania toRead More
Indian Charge d’ Affaires summoned to register strong protest over killing of civilians
ISLAMABAD, JUN 24: /DNA/ – The Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the MinistryRead More
Comments are Closed