Maryam Nawaz to make history as Pak’s first female CM: Sher Ali Khan

FAISAL MUNIR / DNA

ATTOCK, 24 Feb: Pakistan Muslim League (N) Member Provincial Assembly and former Minister Punjab Ch. Sher Ali Khan has said on Sunday that Maryam Nawaz Sharif to make history as Pakistan’s first female Chief Minister.Brave and unafraid Maryam Nawaz Sharif will prove to be the best Chief Minister for Punjab, She will take all the possible steps to bring relief to the people of Punjab. He said that PML(N) Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif has made a prudent decision by nominating Mian Shahbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister and Maryam Nawaz as the Chief Minister.

Member Provincial Assembly said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is poised to make history as the first woman chief minister of a Pakistani province, Punjab, the country’s most prosperous, populous and politically important region. She has pledged to the people of the province of “living up to” their expectations while fulfilling her duties as the provincial Chief Executive he added.

Sher Ali Khan further stated that Maryam Nawaz Sharif as the Chief Minister of Punjab has the ability to run the province of Punjab in the best way. Maryam Nawaz will prove to be a good and capable Chief Minister. The vision of Muslim League (N) is to serve the nation. Will continue the tradition of public service. He said that In Punjab Health, Education, Infrastructure, Law and order, Agriculture, Information technology and all other sectors will have equal focus. Efforts will be made day and night to develop the country and provide relief to the people he added.

Former Provincial Minister said that Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab will set the goals of construction and development. The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (N) have always given priority to the service of the country and the nation and in the future, the leaders of the PML(N) will continue their struggle for the prosperity, stability and security of the country and will serve the people without discrimination. He said that the people will serve them with the same spirit as the faith they have shown in us. Muslim League (N) will take the country out of crises. Under the leadership of Muslim League (N) leader and former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the country will move on the path of development.