Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for coronavirus, the party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed Wednesday, as fears of a fourth coronavirus wave loom large.

Maryam has gone into self-quarantine after testing positive, the Aurangzeb said, as she appealed people to pray for the PML-N leader and other people infected with the virus.

Later, the PML-N vice-president, responding to a tweet, said was being treated at home and has symptoms like “fever, cough, and flu”.

Notable Pakistani politicians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, have tested positive and recovered from the virus.