Maryam Nawaz reaches Baku for three-day visit

LAHORE/BAKU, MAY 16 /DNA/ – Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with her delegation, received a warm welcome on reaching Baku Airport in Azerbaijab by Deputy Minister of Defense Industry, Mr. Mehman Bokusov. Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, and his wife; besides Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, and his wife, were also present at the airport to welcome them.

She is on a 03-day visit, as a special state guest of the Government of Azerbaijan; and will meet President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on May 17th.

She will represent Pakistan at the “World Urban Forum” in Baku, and will present there Punjab’s unique model of affordable housing, “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” (Own Roof, Own Home).

She will also address at the World Leaders’ Summit in Baku Olympic Stadium. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Housing Minister Bilal Yasin, Sports Minister Faisal Ayub, Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kermani, and Special Assistant Ali Dar are part of the delegation.