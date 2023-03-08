Maryam Nawaz raises voice for ‘women’s vote, women’s will’

–Says will ask court not to disqualify IK if he acknowledges Tyrian as daughter

LAHORE, MAR 08 (DNA) — Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif raised her voice for the right of women’s vote as per their will and said women can decide the fate of the nation through their vote

Maryam Nawaz addressed a party event on International Women’s Day held in Lahore on Wednesday. Maryam Nawaz said that women are not getting the right they deserve, adding that women should get the right to vote at will.

The PML-N leader said women can decide the fate of the nation through their votes. She congratulates all women on International Day and said every day is women’s day in Pakistan and she will continue to highlight the needs of women in the country.

Maryam Nawaz said that she will try to give women their rightful place in the country because women are not behind in any way in national service. She said that she learned a lot from her mother in her life, adding that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is a role model for her.

Addressing the gathering, Maryam said as a woman, she feels insulted by taking the name of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. She announced if Imran Khan acknowledges Tyrian as his daughter, she will ask the court not to disqualify him.

Maryam Nawaz said when he took a jibe at women, he doesn’t remember seniority but now he has become a senior and disabled for fear of being arrested. She taunted for the first time they are hearing that women are going to protect a man despite the fact that there is an audio of Yasmin Rashid and Nausheen on how women are being treated in Zaman Park.

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan’s daughter Tyrian’s case is in court but he is not appearing. Maryam added that she respects Jemima because she is raising Imran Khan’s daughter. — DNA