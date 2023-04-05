Maryam Nawaz lambasts judiciary’s role in hard-hitting speech

Mahnoor Ansar



RAWALPINDI, APR 5: /DNA/ – Lashing out at judiciary, Maryam Nawaz has

questioned its role which she claimed has never stood against a

dictator, rather it only went after the politicians.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, PML-N

Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that she came to the lawyer

fraternity to save Pakistan.

In her hard-hitting speech, Maryam castigated judiciary saying that it

could only subdue a democratic prime minister. She said she and her

family were implicated in the wrong cases.

She said that Justice Waqar Seth’s name will always be remembered in the

history of Pakistan as he showed guts to convict a dictator. She said

that in the entire 76-year-old history of Pakistan, never a prime

minister completed his constitutional term. “Never a court dares

challenge a dictator. Rather it lends its support to the dictator.”

She said that 3-4 judges are standing with PTI Chief Imran Khan. “Imran

gets bail in just two hours,” she rued. She said that except these 3-4

judges, the rest of judges are with the people.

“A jackal who calls himself a leader, when he comes out of his house, he

covers his head with a black box. Imran and his facilitators know that

he is guilty,” she said vociferously.

Maryam wondered that never a court gave an epithet of Sicilian mafia to

any dictator, nor did it disqualify a dictator. “Whenever a court

disqualified a ruler, it was an elected prime minister,” she lamented.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI people keep on humiliating judges.

They reach courts in the form of groups, she added. She said that she is

not afraid of disqualification, she had been disqualified for six years.

Maryam said that five-member bench announced that Imran Khan violated

the constitution. “Is it a minor crime to violate the constitution?” she

wondered.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief organiser Maryam Nawaz

arrived at Rawalpindi Judicial Complex. A large number of lawyers also

arrived at the judicial complex. Strict security arrangements were

ensured at the judicial complex.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that an attempt was

being made to conduct elections in a controversial manner which would

lead the country to chaos and anarchy.

While addressing the lawyers’ convention in Rawalpindi, he said: “We are

not the ones to fear elections. We were never ‘selected’ and came to

power with the power of the vote.”