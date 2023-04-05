Maryam Nawaz lambasts judiciary’s role in hard-hitting speech
Mahnoor Ansar
RAWALPINDI, APR 5: /DNA/ – Lashing out at judiciary, Maryam Nawaz has
questioned its role which she claimed has never stood against a
dictator, rather it only went after the politicians.
Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, PML-N
Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that she came to the lawyer
fraternity to save Pakistan.
In her hard-hitting speech, Maryam castigated judiciary saying that it
could only subdue a democratic prime minister. She said she and her
family were implicated in the wrong cases.
She said that Justice Waqar Seth’s name will always be remembered in the
history of Pakistan as he showed guts to convict a dictator. She said
that in the entire 76-year-old history of Pakistan, never a prime
minister completed his constitutional term. “Never a court dares
challenge a dictator. Rather it lends its support to the dictator.”
She said that 3-4 judges are standing with PTI Chief Imran Khan. “Imran
gets bail in just two hours,” she rued. She said that except these 3-4
judges, the rest of judges are with the people.
“A jackal who calls himself a leader, when he comes out of his house, he
covers his head with a black box. Imran and his facilitators know that
he is guilty,” she said vociferously.
Maryam wondered that never a court gave an epithet of Sicilian mafia to
any dictator, nor did it disqualify a dictator. “Whenever a court
disqualified a ruler, it was an elected prime minister,” she lamented.
The PML-N leader said that the PTI people keep on humiliating judges.
They reach courts in the form of groups, she added. She said that she is
not afraid of disqualification, she had been disqualified for six years.
Maryam said that five-member bench announced that Imran Khan violated
the constitution. “Is it a minor crime to violate the constitution?” she
wondered.
Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief organiser Maryam Nawaz
arrived at Rawalpindi Judicial Complex. A large number of lawyers also
arrived at the judicial complex. Strict security arrangements were
ensured at the judicial complex.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that an attempt was
being made to conduct elections in a controversial manner which would
lead the country to chaos and anarchy.
While addressing the lawyers’ convention in Rawalpindi, he said: “We are
not the ones to fear elections. We were never ‘selected’ and came to
power with the power of the vote.”
Related News
