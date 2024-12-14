Maryam Nawaz invites Chinese firms to invest in Punjab

LAHORE, DEC 14 – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the sixth day of her official visit to China chaired an investment conference in Guangzhou, emphasizing Punjab’s economic potential and opportunities for foreign investors.

Representatives from over 60 prominent Chinese and Hong Kong companies participated in the roundtable discussions, representing diverse sectors such as health, artificial intelligence, agriculture, information technology, waste management, and renewable energy.

The meeting participants reviewed proposals and recommendations for Pak-China free trade.

Maryam Nawaz unveiled several initiatives to enhance economic collaboration with China, including the establishment of a working group, the appointment of a focal person, and a dedicated help desk to assist Chinese investors. She also announced a one-window operation to simplify procedures for Chinese companies interested in doing business in Punjab.

She also invited Chinese technology companies to start operations in Punjab. Addressing the participants, Maryam highlighted Punjab’s strategic importance as a gateway to Central Asia and the Middle East, positioning Pakistan as a valuable part of the global trade route. She referred to Punjab as a “land of opportunity” and invited Chinese companies to invest in technology, agriculture, and energy projects in the province.

“Punjab is ready to embrace innovation and collaboration. Our focus is on modernizing agriculture, promoting renewable energy, and advancing the IT sector. We want to revolutionise our industries and welcome Chinese expertise in automation, hybrid seed development, and nanotechnology,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz stressed Punjab’s commitment to sustainability, announcing the launch of renewable energy projects, including windmills, solar energy initiatives, and waste-to-energy programs under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ project. She highlighted the province’s ongoing “no-plastic” campaign, which bans the production, sale, and use of environmentally harmful plastic products.

“Punjab’s growing demand for solar energy and our mega solarization project present a golden opportunity for Chinese companies to invest in clean energy solutions,” she added.

She also detailed that agriculture sub-sectors like machine manufacturing, food processing, and hybrid seed development will be automated through collaborations. The CM said the province wants to return to the use of bio and hydrogen technology.

Maryam underscored the importance of innovation in IT and e-commerce, inviting investments in incubator centres, e-learning platforms, and a proposed state-of-the-art IT City in Punjab.

Additionally, the CM expressed interest in leveraging China’s health system to introduce telemedicine techniques in Punjab. “Through collaboration, we can revolutionise healthcare and agriculture in our province,” she noted.

Chinese technology companies expressed a keen interest in exploring investment opportunities in Punjab, appreciating Maryam Nawaz’s vision and her focus on environmental sustainability. The participants commended the launch of the “no-plastic” initiative and showed enthusiasm for partnerships in renewable energy and technology sectors.

Maryam Nawaz thanked the investors for their positive response and assured them of full support from the Punjab government. “This is the best time for Chinese companies to seize the business opportunities in Punjab,” she concluded.=DNA