Maryam Nawaz announces major development packages for Murree

ISLAMABAD, OCT 1 /DNA/ – A delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and the United Business Group (UBG) met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera, at the Austrian Embassy. The delegation comprised ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood, UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, and ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and reflected a strong spirit of mutual understanding between the Austrian Embassy and Pakistan’s business community. The Ambassador expressed Austria’s willingness to further promote bilateral trade and business relations with Pakistan, assuring his full cooperation with ICCI in strengthening ties in the future.

He particularly highlighted opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy, infrastructure development, information technology, and agriculture, noting Austria’s expertise in these areas.

ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to working closely with the Austrian Embassy, expressing readiness for B2B meetings to explore partnerships in the IT, agriculture, mining, and business sectors. He further welcomed Austrian investors to Pakistan and announced that ICCI would extend full support to the Austrian Business Conference scheduled for November 18–19.

Zafar Bakhtawari Secretary General UBG , underscored the importance of peace and stability for business and economic growth, recalling Austria’s historic role as a neutral country during the Cold War. He emphasized that ongoing regional conflicts — such as the Russia-Ukraine war, tensions in South Asia, and instability in the Middle East — continue to pose challenges to global peace. Stressing that prosperity is only possible in a peaceful world, he noted that politics should not be allowed to spill over into areas such as sports, where unity and fair competition must prevail.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub highlighted the potential for agriculture cooperation, particularly the export of Pakistani fruits and vegetables, including mangoes, to Austria. He invited Austrian businesses to explore Pakistan’s agriculture sector and benefit from its vast investment opportunities.

The Ambassador, while appreciating these proposals, assured the delegation of his continued support in strengthening economic and cultural ties between Austria and Pakistan.