Maryam kicks off electioneering with PML-N workers’ convention in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur: As the elections in Punjab draw closer, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz is addressing a workers’ convention in Bahawalpur.

Maryam, the scion of the Sharif family’s political dynasty, during her months-long visit to London has been tasked with “reorganising” the party by her father, PML-N supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

