Martyrs are the pride of the nation: Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari

DNA

Islamabad, MAY 26: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and CDA organized a ceremony on the occasion of Martyrs Day at Pakistan Monument.Tributes were paid to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan in the ceremony,Chairman CDA Captain Noor Ul Amin Mengal, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, , members of ICCI, senior officials of the administration and a large number of citizens participated in the ceremony.On this occasion, Chairman CDA Capt. Noor-Ul-Amin Mengal said that the purpose of Martyrs’ Day is to remember the sacrifices of the brave soldier who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.We need to tell and teach this bright side of our history to the younger generation .Martyrs and Ghazis of Pakistan are the real capital of the nation, We can be proud that the sacrifices made by our army, police and people in wars against the enemy and in the fight against terrorism are rare. Thanks to the sacrifices of these brave people, we have defeated the monster of terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the lives of the martyrs and their sacrifices are a debt to this nation.The way the Pakistani nation celebrated Martyrs’ Day and paid tribute to the brave martyrs proves that we have never forgotten and willnever forget the martyrs, ghazis and brave martyrs who protected the soil.He said that the Islamabad Chamber has always stood by the side of its forces, in every difficult time we have remembered the Pakistan Army and Police.The entire business community of Pakistan believes that Pakistan and our institutions are inseparable.A few misguided people can neither diminish his worth nor erase his bright character from history.

In the ceremony, the participants expressed their determination that no conspiracy can separate Pakistan army and people.Every individual of the nation stands behind their institutions.We will not allow any compromise on the dignity of institutions. The participants supported strict punishment and trial under the Army Act for the accused of May 9 tragedy.