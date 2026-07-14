by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

The history of Iranian civilisation unfolds as one of the grandest tapestries in the story of mankind, spanning more than two thousand five hundred years of recorded glory and endurance. From the sunlit heights of the Achaemenid Empire, founded by Cyrus the Great in 550 BCE, Persia emerged as a beacon of enlightened governance. Cyrus forged a vast, multi-ethnic realm stretching from the verdant plains of the Indus to the shores of the Mediterranean and the hills of the Balkans. Renowned for his wisdom, he respected the customs of conquered peoples and left behind the Cyrus Cylinder, a enduring monument often hailed as an early charter of human rights. This golden epoch of Persian power and refinement met its dramatic close with the conquests of Alexander the Great in 330 BCE.

In time, after the Hellenistic interlude of the Seleucids, native Iranian dynasties reclaimed their heritage. The Parthians held sway from 247 BCE to 224 CE, yet it was the Sassanid Empire, enduring until 651 CE, that restored Persian majesty to its fullest. Sovereigns such as Shapur the First and Khosrow the First advanced learning, architecture, and bureaucratic excellence, standing as formidable rivals to Rome and Byzantium while safeguarding ancient Zoroastrian traditions.

The Arab conquests of the mid-seventh century introduced Islam, which gradually took root and blended richly with Persian culture. During the Abbasid Caliphate, Iranian minds and administrators played central roles in the brilliance of the Islamic Golden Age. Waves of Turkic, Mongol, and Timurid invaders tested the nation’s resilience, yet its spirit endured. The Safavid dynasty, established in 1501, marked a decisive turning point by declaring Twelver Shia Islam the state religion, thereby weaving a profound and distinct Iranian identity that has defined the land ever since. Subsequent rule by the Afsharid, Zand, and Qajar dynasties unfolded amid internal reforms and mounting pressure from European empires.

In 1925, Reza Shah Pahlavi inaugurated a new modernising dynasty. His son, Mohammad Reza Shah, governed from 1941 until the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Under his hand came swift Western-style industrialisation, women’s suffrage, and the ambitious White Revolution. Yet these changes, coupled with growing authoritarianism and foreign influence, stirred deep opposition that finally brought an end to more than two and a half millennia of monarchical rule.

Central to that revolutionary dawn was Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, revered as Imam Khomeini. His outspoken criticism of the Shah’s regime, its land reforms, social changes, and increasing reliance upon Western, particularly American, power led to repeated arrests. Exiled in 1964, he journeyed first to Turkey, then settled for more than a decade in Najaf, Iraq. In 1978, at the Shah’s urging, Saddam Hussein expelled him. After being refused entry by Kuwait and several other nations, Khomeini found sanctuary in Neauphle-le-Château near Paris on the sixth of October 1978. France offered liberal freedoms of expression and superior means of communication. From this quiet corner, he masterfully employed interviews, audio recordings, and the international press to rally his countrymen. His triumphant return to Iran on the first of February 1979 electrified the nation. Swiftly consolidating authority, he guided the establishment of the Islamic Republic through popular referendum and the drafting of a constitution that enshrined the principle of religious leadership. The years that followed tested the revolution sorely; the hostage crisis at the American embassy, the long and bitter Iran-Iraq War from 1980 to 1988 and determined internal efforts to secure clerical rule.

When Khomeini passed in June 3, 1989, Ali Khamenei, who had served as president, was elected Supreme Leader. For more than thirty-six years he navigated the republic through reformist movements, harsh economic sanctions, delicate nuclear negotiations, and complex regional engagements. A steadfast guardian of the revolutionary ideals, he upheld a resolute position toward the West and Israel while fostering the Axis of Resistance. His leadership came to a sudden and sorrowful end on 28 February 2026. Amid mounting regional conflict, Khamenei, together with members of his family and closest circle, fell victim to a joint United States-Israeli airstrike on Tehran. Across Iran the tragedy was mourned as martyrdom, a sacrifice that stirred the deepest emotions of the people.

In certain quarters of Washington, it was confidently assumed that Iranians had grown weary of Islamic governance. Schemes were prepared to restore the son of the late Shah, expecting joyous crowds to welcome a return to monarchy under foreign patronage. The martyrdom of religious leaders, followed by heavy losses among civil and military ranks, was thought to open the way. Yet reality shattered these calculations. Far from embracing the proposed restoration, the Iranian people poured into the streets in waves of grief and defiance. Outraged by the assault upon their sovereignty, they honoured the fallen leaders and stood firmly behind the nation’s independence. The grand funeral of Ali Khamenei witnessed millions gathering without fear, their unity a powerful rebuke to external designs. Traditional American allies in Europe withheld support for the aggressive course. Iran, for its part, responded with a determination and capability that confounded many Western analysts. Defence and policy institutes appeared to have misread the temper of the nation entirely.

Though patient diplomatic efforts, notably assisted by Pakistan, eventually brought adversaries to the negotiating table, a durable peace in the region has yet to be secured. Many obstacles remain visible. Nevertheless, the Iranian leadership has demonstrated, through supreme sacrifice, that it stands ever ready to place itself ahead of the people in moments of peril. In doing so, it has brought to completion the great work of national awakening and consolidation begun by Imam Khomeini. The Iranian nation, tempered by centuries of grandeur and trial, has once more affirmed its unyielding attachment to self-determination and cultural pride. Time, in its unhurried wisdom, will reveal the final shape of events, yet the enduring spirit of this ancient civilisation continues to shine as an inspiring example of resilience and faith.