Marriyum questions different interpretations of similar letters written by Imran, Shujaat
ISLAMABAD, JUL 26 (DNA) — Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday questioned why there was difference in the interpretation of Imran Khan’s letter as party chief on April 3 and Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter as party chief on July 22.
In a statement, she said the question was why not a full court for hearing the petitions against deputy speaker Punjab Assembly ruling and why two separate verdicts on the similar letters. “Why different interpretations on the similar letters of Imran Khan and Chaudhry Shujaat”, she asked.
She said if 25 dissident members of PTI were not allowed to vote on the letter of Imran Khan and they were de-seated and their votes were not counted, why after Chaudhary Shujaat’s letter, his party MPAs should be allowed to vote and why their votes should be counted.
The minister opined that the problem now was not whose government should be in Punjab, real problem was now of the constitution and justice. =DNA
Related News
EU agrees to cut Russia gas use
With a dozen EU countries already facing lower Russian supplies, Brussels is urging member statesRead More
‘Judicial coup’: Strong backlash by coalition partners after SC instates Pervez Elahi as CM
ISLAMABAD, JUL 26: The coalition government Tuesday strongly responded to the Supreme Court’s verdict toRead More
Comments are Closed