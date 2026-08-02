Marri condemns attack on Salahuddin Junejo, demands arrest of assailants

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2: Central Spokesperson for Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Shazia Marri Sunday strongly condemned the firing incident targeting PPP Member of the National Assembly Salahuddin Junejo during the Kashmir elections.

In a statement, she said the attack on the PPP lawmaker as highly condemnable and said that Salahuddin Junejo sustained injuries after coming under fire during the election process.

Marri prayed for the early and complete recovery of the injured MNA and expressed solidarity with him and his family.

Rejecting the politics of violence and use of weapons, she demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the attack and called for strict legal action against the perpetrators.

She emphasized that political differences should be resolved through democratic means and urged the authorities to ensure the safety of political workers and representatives during the electoral process.