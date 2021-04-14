Markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining allowed till midnight in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, APR 14 (DNA) – In light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Islamabad, the local administration has imposed a set of new restrictions to half further spread of the virus.

According to a notification, indoor dining will remain banned. However, outdoor dining is permitted from Iftar till midnight i.e. 11:59pm with strict adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs.

There will be a complete ban on outdoor dining on the weekends i.e. Saturdays and Sundays. Besides, there will be a complete ban on all kinds of indoor and outdoor events, gatherings, festivals, sports tournaments, cultural activities, social activities, religious gatherings etc.

Amusement parks will also remain closed, however, walking/jogging tracks will remain open. All markets will operate from Sehr till 6:00pm on weekdays and remain closed on the weekends. = DNA

=======================