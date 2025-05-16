Marka-e-Haq: PM, military chiefs attend Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, MAY 16: Thirty-one-gun salute takes place after Fajr prayer in Islamabad, 21-gun salute at provincial capitals to mark the day. The Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony gets underway in Islamabad at Pakistan Monument to celebrate ‘Marka-e-Haq’ (period of conflict with India from April 22-May 10) against India.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the chief guest of the ceremony, while services chiefs and the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee are in attendance.
