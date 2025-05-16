Friday, May 16, 2025
Main Menu

Marka-e-Haq: PM, military chiefs attend Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony in Islamabad

| May 16, 2025
Marka-e-Haq: PM, military chiefs attend Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, MAY 16: Thirty-one-gun salute takes place after Fajr prayer in Islamabad, 21-gun salute at provincial capitals to mark the day. The Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony gets underway in Islamabad at Pakistan Monument to celebrate ‘Marka-e-Haq’ (period of conflict with India from April 22-May 10) against India.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the chief guest of the ceremony, while services chiefs and the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee are in attendance.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Nation's Unity, Army Bravery spotlighted at Ankara Gratitude Day

Nation’s Unity, Army Bravery spotlighted at Ankara Gratitude Day

ANKARA, MAY 16 /DNA/ – An event was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan inRead More

Marka-e-Haq: PM, military chiefs attend Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony in Islamabad

Marka-e-Haq: PM, military chiefs attend Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, MAY 16: Thirty-one-gun salute takes place after Fajr prayer in Islamabad, 21-gun salute atRead More

Comments are Closed