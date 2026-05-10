Marka-e-Haq ceremony: PM says historic military response forced India to seek ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, MAY 10: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Pakistan’s strong response to Indian aggression in May last year forced it to seek a ceasefire, while praising the armed forces for their swift response during the conflict.

The prime minister made the remarks during a special ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Marka-e-Haq victory at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.

Participants of the event included President Asif Ali Zardari, services chief, and the political leadership of the country.

Marka-e-Haq (battle of truth) refers to the 19-day military conflict with India, spanning from April 22 to May 10, 2025.

Before beginning his address, PM Shehbaz observed a one-minute silence in honour of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of the country.

In his speech, the prime minister rejected India’s allegations regarding the Pahalgam incident, saying Pakistan was subjected to baseless accusations following the attack.

He said that Pakistan had repeatedly warned the adversary against any adventurism and had even offered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

PM Shehbaz further said the situation escalated when the “cowardly enemy imposed war on Pakistan,” prompting a strong and historic response from the country’s armed forces.

“Everywhere our Shaheens dominated the skies and enemy aircraft were reduced to wreckage,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s response had forced the opposing side to seek a ceasefire.

He also stated that even after one year, India had not presented any evidence to substantiate its allegations.

Declaring May 10 as “Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq”, the premier announced that the day would be observed annually with national enthusiasm and renewed commitment.

The prime minister praised Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir for his leadership role in the conflict with India.

He also lauded the air force and naval chiefs for playing pivotal roles in defending the motherland.

“During Marka-e-Haq, 240 million people stood like a steel wall with their forces,” he said, while expressing gratitude to friendly countries for extending support to Pakistan.

He thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Chinese President Xi Jinping for their diplomatic and political support.

The prime minister also mentioned the crucial role played by US President Donald Trump to help end the war with India.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s mediation role, saying Islamabad continues its efforts to help mediate an end to the war in the Middle East.

In this regard, the premier said that he was briefed about Iran’s response to the US proposal to end the war.

“Right now, the Field Marshal [Asim Munir] informed me that [we have] received Iran’s response. I cannot go further into details,” the prime minister added.

‘Golden chapter’

Addressing the ceremony, President Zardari, recalling the historic response of Pakistan to India during Marka-e-Haq, said: “May 10 is a golden chapter in Pakistan’s history.”

The president paid rich tribute to the armed forces for giving a befitting response to India’s unprovoked aggression in May last year.

“Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression will be written in golden letters,” he added.

Slamming India, the president said that enemy forces had attacked Pakistan’s civilian population and places of worship.

“Our forces shot down eight Indian fighter jets,” he said, adding that the armed forces raised the nation’s heads with pride.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stance on the longstanding issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the president said: “Pakistan will continue extending political, moral, and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.”

Referring to the cross-border terrorism backed by New Delhi, the president said: “India-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan via Afghanistan must end.”

Moving on to ongoing atrocities by Israeli forces in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank, the president said that Pakistan would continue its unconditional support to the Palestinian people.