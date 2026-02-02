Maritime security exercise sea guard–2026 commences in Karachi

KARACHI, FEB 2 /DNA/ – Opening brief of Exercise SEA GUARD 2026 was held under the auspices of Pakistan Navy at Karachi. Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Amin graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The third of its series, Exercise SEA GUARD 2026 is scheduled from 2-9 Feb 26.

The exercise is a national level effort by Pakistan Navy to bring together representatives of diverse maritime sector ranging from shipping, fishing, law enforcement and private sector entities to collectively counter multifaceted challenges in maritime arena.

Exercise SEA GUARD 26 aims to synergize the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure safety and security within the maritime zones of Pakistan and beyond. The activity includes conduct of various scenario based exercises alongwith table top discussions for rehearsing and improving mechanism of maritime protection along Pakistan’s coastline. During the opening brief, participants were also apprised about working methodology and efficacy of Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC).

Vice Admiral Faisal Amin applauded the efforts of all stakeholders for participating in this national level exercise and acknowledged the proactive role of media in promoting maritime awareness at national level. Pakistan Navy officials, leadership of government sector organizations and representatives from private and fishing sector participated in the event.