MAP holds 40th corporate excellence awards at pearl continental hotel Karachi

KARACHI, Dec 5 /DNA/ – The Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) organized the 40th Corporate Excellence Awards (CEA) in Karachi, celebrating four decades of promoting excellence, governance, and best management practices across Pakistan’s corporate landscape.

The Minister of Labor, Human Resources and Social Protection, Government of Sindh, Mr. Saeed Ghani, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and presented awards to the top-performing companies in both the Industrial and Financial sectors. He represented the Honorable Chief Minister of Sindh, who was attending the National Finance Commission meeting in Islamabad.

President’s Remarks

In his welcome address, the President of MAP, Senator Sarmad Ali, marked the Awards as a landmark moment in MAP’s journey and reiterated the association’s long-standing commitment since 1964 to advancing management excellence in Pakistan.

The President emphasized that modern excellence requires agility, technological readiness, and strong governance. He reaffirmed MAP’s commitment to supporting the corporate community through enhanced professional development, knowledge-sharing, and strategic capacity-building initiatives.

He expressed gratitude to the Government of Sindh, especially the Honorable Chief Minister, for extending continued support to MAP’s mission. He also acknowledged the vital role of sponsors and MAP’s evaluation partner, FAMCO Associates, in ensuring the Awards’ transparency and credibility.

Congratulating the winners, he stated that their achievements reflect the highest standards of corporate professionalism and serve as an inspiration for all

Chief Guest’s Remarks

Minister Saeed Ghani lauded MAP’s contribution to institutional development and governance. He congratulated this year’s award winners and underscored that adopting disciplined systems and best practices is key to organizational progress. In his remarks, the Minister appreciated MAP’s role in nation-building and emphasized the importance of strong systems, governance models, and learning from nations that have successfully progressed.

He reaffirmed the Government of Sindh’s support for MAP’s mission of promoting professionalism and stronger governance across the corporate sector.

Awards and Winners

The top trophy winners for 2025 were:

Financial Category: Meezan Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited Industrial Category:EngroFertilisers Limited

Winners in the Financial Sector included:

OLP Modaraba (Modarabas); Standard Chartered Bank (Commercial Banks); EFU General Insurance (Non-life Insurance); Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Life Insurance).

Winners in the Industrial Sector included:

Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd. (Textile Composite); Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd. (Sugar & Allied Industries); Lucky Cement Ltd. (Cement); Hub Power Company Ltd. (Power Generation & Distribution); Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd. (Oil & Gas Marketing); Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. (Oil & Gas Exploration); International Steels Ltd. (Engineering); Pakistan Cables Ltd. (Cable & Electrical Goods); Indus Motor Company Ltd. (Automobile Assembler); Atlas Battery Ltd. (Automobile Parts & Accessories); Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd. (Fertilizer); Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd. (Pharmaceuticals); Lucky Core Industries Ltd. (Chemical); Security Papers Ltd. (Paper & Board); Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. (Food & Personal Care); Pakistan Tobacco Limited (Tobacco); Image Pakistan Limited (Synthetic & Rayon); Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd. (Glass & Ceramics); Javedan Corporation Ltd. (Property); and Shifa International Hospital Ltd. (Miscellaneous).

Runner-up companies were also presented with runners up awards.

Acknowledgements

MAP extended its gratitude to the Government of Sindh, sponsors, partners, and its evaluation partner, FAMCO Associates, for their continued support. The Association reaffirmed its commitment to build capacity, encourage innovation, and promote high standards of corporate governance across Pakistan.

About MAP

Established in 1964, the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) is the country’s leading professional body dedicated to the advancement of management practice, professional development, and corporate governance. Through awards, research, training, and thought leadership, MAP works to strengthen institutional capability and nurture responsible leadership in Pakistan.