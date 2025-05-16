Many in Gaza are ‘starving’, says Trump during Gulf tour

RIYADH, MAY 16: US President Donald Trump said Friday “a lot of people are starving” in the besieged Gaza Strip, where rescuers reported more than 50 deaths in Israeli air strikes since midnight.

Trump’s brief comments on Gaza came as he capped the first foreign tour of his second term that saw him visit several Gulf countries but excluded key ally Israel.

A two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas collapsed in March, shortly after Israel reimposed a total blockade on Gaza that aid agencies say has sparked critical food shortages.

Trump backed aid for the Palestinians, saying people in Gaza are starving and adding that he expected “a lot of good things” in the next month.

Asked whether he supported Israeli plans to expand the war in Gaza, Trump told reporters: “I think a lot of good things are going to happen over the next month, and we’re going to see. We have to help also out the Palestinians. You know, a lot of people are starving on Gaza, so we have to look at both sides.”