Mann confirms Pakistan hockey participation

LAHORE: Pakistan’s hockey team is set to face arch-rivals India at the Asian Champions Trophy in India’s Punjab province on November1, but the country’s participation remains subject to government approval.

The tournament will be played from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali, with the final scheduled for November 5, according to details announced at the event’s logo and schedule unveiling in Mohali.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Pakistan would be among six top Asian teams taking part in the tournament, alongside hosts India, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea.

The November 1 fixture in Jalandhar would mark another high-profile meeting between the South Asian rivals, whose sporting ties have frequently been affected by wider political tensions.

Bangladesh and Oman have been listed as reserve teams in case any of the participating sides withdraw, officials said.

PHF officials, however, said Pakistan’s participation was not yet confirmed.

“The decision to play in India is subject to government permission,” federation officials said, adding that the team would only be sent if approval was granted.

The Asian Champions Trophy is one of the region’s leading men’s hockey competitions and provides teams with an opportunity to test themselves against some of Asia’s strongest sides ahead of major international tournaments.

It is not yet clear whether Pakistan will participate in the event, given the strained relations between the two countries. The team will require government approval to travel to India. While cricket has adopted a hybrid model for events involving the two countries, Pakistan’s participation in the hockey tournament will ultimately depend on the government’s decision.