Manhunt underway after inmates escape from prison van in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, JUN 29: Police launched a search operation after 14 prisoners escaped from a prisoner van in Kahuta, recapturing four inmates, a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi police said on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, senior officers have been asked to submit a report regarding the incident, while an investigation has also been initiated under the supervision of senior officials.



At least four escaped prisoners have been arrested again during the search operation, the spokesperson said, adding that special teams were working to arrest the remaining 10 suspects.

The spokesperson said that initial investigations suggested a severe fight broke out among the prisoners inside the van before the escape took place.

Police sources earlier said that the prisoners were being shifted to Adiala jail after a court appearance when the incident occurred.

The van was reportedly stopped for checking, after which a prisoner threw chilli powder into the eyes of police personnel, they added.

Police sources said that police teams sealed entry and exit points in Kahuta following the prisoners’ escape, adding that a heavy police presence had been deployed for the search operation.

Last year, over 200 inmates escaped from Karachi’s Malir Jail during an earthquake-related evacuation, Jail Superintendent Arshad Shah said.

At least one prisoner was killed and several security personnel were injured during the jailbreak.

Speaking to the media on June 3, the jail superintendent confirmed that over 80 prisoners were recaptured, while a search operation was launched to recapture the remaining fugitives.