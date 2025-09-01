Man-made tragedy Climate change result of our deeds: Kh. Asif

“So I want to state that this is a time for self-accountability, that when you encroach or invite it or allow any person … and make such [housing] schemes, then nature reacts.”

Faisal Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said in the National Assembly that any climate change in the country is due to “our own actions”.

He said the recent floods were the third or fourth major “catastrophe” in the country in the last 12 or 15 years.

“With that, we have done value addition that we created hotels and houses on waterways, the main route and path of the river has been encroached and presumed that it’s a sewer so housing colonies can be made here.

“So I want to state that this is a time for self-accountability, that when you encroach or invite it or allow any person … and make such [housing] schemes, then nature reacts.”

He said in all of Pakistan, from the cloudbursts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the rains in Punjab, the natural jurisdiction of rivers was interfered with by humans.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Islamabad has been placed on high alert after the capital city received fresh showers, as per Islamabad DC Irfan Memon.

The Islamabad DC has directed the relevant authorities to ensure monitoring of low-lying areas and drains. Memon also instructed respective assistant commissioners to be present in the field to oversee the situation.

The water level in the Punjab’s rivers is expected to rise after the High Commission of India informed Pakistan of incoming floodwater from Harike and Ferozpur headworks, according to the Pakistan Commission for Indus Water.

“Harike and Ferozpur along the Sutlej in India are at high flood level as of 8am on Sept 1, which will affect the water levels in the respective downstream districts,” the Punjab PDMA said in an advisory.