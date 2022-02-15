Man kills brother over domestic dispute
Gujrat. /DNA/ – One Aqib Hussain Shah, aged-28, resident of Moin ud Din pur village has been shot dead by his real brother Saqib Shah over a domestic dispute. The accused Saqib also attempted to kill himself after the murder. It is learnt that Aqib Shah and Saqib Shah had an exchange of hot words over a domestic issue. Saqib Shah fired on his elder brother who died on the spot. Then he fired a bullet on himself and was injured. Police have arrested the accused Saqib and admitted him in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital. He is said to be stable. Sadar police are investigating.
Related News
Scholz says some points in Russia’s demands are worth discussing
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir PutinRead More
Pakistan, Azerbaijan likely to launch direct flights in coming months
Monitoring Desk Mr Ambassador, Azerbaijan and Pakistan are mentally close to each other countries. WeRead More
Comments are Closed