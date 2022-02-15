Man kills brother over domestic dispute

Gujrat. /DNA/ – One Aqib Hussain Shah, aged-28, resident of Moin ud Din pur village has been shot dead by his real brother Saqib Shah over a domestic dispute. The accused Saqib also attempted to kill himself after the murder. It is learnt that Aqib Shah and Saqib Shah had an exchange of hot words over a domestic issue. Saqib Shah fired on his elder brother who died on the spot. Then he fired a bullet on himself and was injured. Police have arrested the accused Saqib and admitted him in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital. He is said to be stable. Sadar police are investigating.