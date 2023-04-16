Man Electrocuted While Trying To Catch Kite In Attock

DNA

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (APRIL-16) In Attock a young man was electrocuted when he tried to catch a kite at the outskirts village Langial within the jurisdiction of police station Pindigheb of district Attock .

Police sources said that victim Zahid Iqbal was trying to catch the kite stuck in the electricity wires near the house who got an electric shock which resulted his critical burn injuries.

On getting information, he was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital where he pronounced dead before taking any medical aid by the doctors.

Meanwhile, his dead body was handed over to his real heirs after getting his detailed autopsy and other related legal formalities. Later on, he was laid to rest in the local graveyard amid the tears of his mourners.