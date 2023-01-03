Man arrested for molesting teenager in Attock
DNA / Qazi Shoaib Khan, District Correspondent Attock ATTOCK, JAN 3: A man was booked and sent behind the bar for molesting a teenage boy in the limits of Rangoo Police station of Attock on Tuesday. The victim has reported to Police that he was going to his house when reached near Awanabad- the man identified as Muhammad Asif on gunpoint took him to his house where he sexually assaulted him. Later he managed to escape from the scene and narrated his ordeal to his family who took him to local police station. Police after medical examination of the victim which has confirmed the assault registered a case and later arrested him.
