Malta to officially recognize Palestinian state at UN in September

Valletta, JUL 30: Malta will formally recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Tuesday evening

Abela made the announcement via a Facebook post, stating that the decision reflects Malta’s “commitment to finding a solution that promotes lasting peace in the Middle East.” The recognition announcement follows similar pledges by the United Kingdom and France in recent days

This move comes amid increasing domestic pressure: both Malta’s ruling party and a centre‑right opposition have called for immediate recognition. Abela had initially indicated in May 2025 that recognition would occur at a UN conference in June, but that event was postponed, delaying the plan until September

Growing Momentum in Europe

Earlier announcements by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, who both signaled their intention to recognize Palestine during the UN session, have created diplomatic momentum. Starmer has insisted recognition could proceed unless Israel agrees to cease military operations in Gaza and recommit to a two-state solution

Macron likewise pledged Malta’s planned recognition aligns with France’s historic stance for lasting peace in the region

Other European Union members such as Ireland, Norway, and Spain recognized Palestine earlier in May, positioning Malta within a bloc of supportive states

Strategic and Regional Implications

Malta has long maintained friendly relations with the Palestinian people and consistently supported the two-state solution. Despite earlier documents listing Malta as a 1988 recognizer, this statement marks the first formal acknowledgment of Palestinian statehood at the UN level

The move is expected to inspire other countries to follow suit at the UN General Assembly. Several nations are expected to make recognition statements or formalise their stance during or after a two-day peace summit held in New York on July 28–29, which called for a political roadmap resolving Israeli‑Palestinian conflict

Reaction and Outlook

The announcement strengthens Malta’s diplomatic standing as a principled advocate of peace while placing international pressure on Israel to engage in reconciliation and long-term solutions. Recognition at the UN level could have ripple effects, bolstering other countries’ recognition movements.

However, both Israeli and U.S. officials have criticized similar moves by other governments, warning recognition could embolden groups hostile to Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu previously denounced the UK and France’s recognition announcements as rewarding terrorism

Bottom Line: Malta will join a growing list of European nations formally recognizing a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, reinforcing the push for a two-state solution and applying new diplomatic pressure in hopes of promoting lasting peace in the region.