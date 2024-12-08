Malik, Waqar lift title in RLK ITF Masters MT200 C`ship

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Rashid Malik, Waqar Nisar, Shahzad (PAF)/Inam ul Haq and Maj Saeed/Muhammad Saeed lift titles in the RLK ITF Masters MT200 Championship 2024 that concluded at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy.

In the seniors 60 plus singles final, Rashid Malik beat Nauman Aleem 6-1, 6-2. Malik displayed his mastery on the court and his precision and consistency left no room for a comeback, earning him a well-deserved title.In the seniors 65+ singles nail-biting final, Waqar Nisar edged out Inam ul Haq by 6-7, 6-3, 10-4.

In the seniors 70 plus doubles final, Maj Saeed/M Saeed beat Salahuddin/Malik Imtiaz 6-2, 7-5.The seniors 40+ doubles final saw Shahzad (PAF) and Inam Gul dominate the court against Talha Waheed and Usama Waheed, with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 win. Rashid Latif, Chairman of RLK Group, graced the concluding ceremony of the ITF Masters as the chief guest, while Mr. Anoush was the guest of honor. The event was further enriched by the presence of prominent personalities, including Col (R) Asif Dar, Col (R) Arif Malik, Haseeb Aslam, Naseem Ahmad, Hassan Said, along with the participating players and their families.

During the ceremony, PLTA SEVP Rashid Malik extended heartfelt gratitude to the RLK Group and its leadership for their invaluable support. “I sincerely appreciate the efforts of Hassan Said and offer special thanks to Rashid Latif, Chairman of RLK Group, for their unwavering commitment towards the game of tennis,” he said.

“I am also deeply grateful to Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, and DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch, whose efforts, along with their entire team, were instrumental in making this ITF Masters event a resounding success,” Malik added.