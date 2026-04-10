Mali ends SADR recognition, supports Moroccan sovereignty solution

BAMAKO, APR 10 /DNA/ – The Republic of Mali announced today that “after an in-depth analysis of this important issue (of the Sahara) which has an impact on subregional peace and security, the Republic of Mali has decided today to withdraw its recognition of the “Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (RASD)”.

This position was expressed in a Statement by the Government of Mali, delivered by Mr. Abdoulaye DIOP, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali, at the end of his meeting with his Moroccan counterpart. M. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, is visiting Bamako on His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

In the same Declaration, Mali “supports the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as the only serious and credible basis for the resolution of this dispute and considers that true autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the most realistic solution”.

Mali further expresses “support for the efforts of the United Nations and the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, as well as Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2797 (2025), adopted on 31 October 2025,” the document continues.

The Malian minister also said that this decision will be shared with regional and international organizations of which Mali is a member, as well as with the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Bamako.