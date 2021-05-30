Sunday, May 30, 2021
Main Menu

Mali coup leader to attend emergency West African summit

| May 30, 2021

West African leaders will discuss on Sunday how to respond to a coup in Mali, gathering in the Ghanaian capital Accra for a summit to be attended by Assimi Goita, who was named interim Malian president after leading the takeover last week.

The revolt has prompted sanctions warnings from foreign powers, which fear it will derail a promised transition back to democracy following another coup last August led by Goita, an army colonel.

Goita has flown to Accra for the summit, according to his administration. The talks are scheduled to start at 1400 GMT.

ECOWAS closed borders with landlocked Mali and halted financial transactions in response to last year’s coup. The sanctions led to a 30% slump in imports before they were lifted last October.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Kuwait restores family, business visas for Pakistanis citizens

DNA KUWAIT: Kuwait has restored family and business visas for Pakistani citizens after ten years.Read More

PM Khan: Normalizing ties with India means betraying Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan‘s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday ruled out the possibility of normalization of fraughtRead More

Comments are Closed