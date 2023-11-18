Maldives President, Solangi discuss expansion of cooperation
ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (DNA): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information,
Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday met
with the newly-elected President of Maldives Muizzu.
In the meeting, important issues of mutual interest including bilateral
relations, economic cooperation and appointment of Ambassador of
Maldives to Pakistan were discussed.
On behalf of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the Government of
Pakistan and the people of Pakistan, the information minister
congratulated Muizzu on his election as President and expressed
his best wishes for him.
During the meeting, both the leaders reiterated commitment to work
together to promote regional cooperation.
They also expressed commitment to further strengthen mutual relations
between the two countries
The caretaker federal minister of information extended invitation to
President Muizzu to visit Pakistan which he accepted.
The President of Maldives thanked Murtaza Solangi for representing the
Government of Pakistan at his swing in ceremony.
President Muizzu said that Maldives would soon appoint its ambassador to
Pakistan. He said that his country was desirous of further strengthening
diplomatic relations with Pakistan.
Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said that Pakistan valued its
relationship with Maldives. The two countries are linked by an
unbreakable brotherly bond of devotion, he added. He said that bilateral
diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Maldives would further be
strengthened in future. As a member country of SAARC, he said Pakistan
was committed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Maldives
in all fields.
Foreign Minister of Maldives, senior officials of Maldives and High
Commissioner of Pakistan Mohammad Fayyaz Gilani and senior officers were
also present in the meeting. DNA
