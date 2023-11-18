Maldives President, Solangi discuss expansion of cooperation



ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (DNA): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information,

Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday met

with the newly-elected President of Maldives Muizzu.



In the meeting, important issues of mutual interest including bilateral

relations, economic cooperation and appointment of Ambassador of

Maldives to Pakistan were discussed.



On behalf of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the Government of

Pakistan and the people of Pakistan, the information minister

congratulated Muizzu on his election as President and expressed

his best wishes for him.



During the meeting, both the leaders reiterated commitment to work

together to promote regional cooperation.



They also expressed commitment to further strengthen mutual relations

between the two countries



The caretaker federal minister of information extended invitation to

President Muizzu to visit Pakistan which he accepted.



The President of Maldives thanked Murtaza Solangi for representing the

Government of Pakistan at his swing in ceremony.



President Muizzu said that Maldives would soon appoint its ambassador to

Pakistan. He said that his country was desirous of further strengthening

diplomatic relations with Pakistan.



Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said that Pakistan valued its

relationship with Maldives. The two countries are linked by an

unbreakable brotherly bond of devotion, he added. He said that bilateral

diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Maldives would further be

strengthened in future. As a member country of SAARC, he said Pakistan

was committed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Maldives

in all fields.



Foreign Minister of Maldives, senior officials of Maldives and High

Commissioner of Pakistan Mohammad Fayyaz Gilani and senior officers were

also present in the meeting. DNA



