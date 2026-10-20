Maldives President Muizzu arrives in Islamabad on three-day state visit

ISLAMABAD, OCT 20 /DNA/ – The President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, arrived in Islamabad today on a three-day State Visit to Pakistan (20–22 October 2026), accompanied by First Lady Madam Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers and senior officials.

Mr. Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs along with Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Federal Minister of State for Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training warmly received the distinguished guests at the airport.

The visit, the first by a President of Maldives to Pakistan in eleven years, assumes special significance as the two brotherly countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

The State Visit reflects the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Maldives and their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across diverse fields.